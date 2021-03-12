Palghar: 4 learn tricks from Youtube, steal motorcycles; held

Four people were arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles in the Vasai region of Palghar district after picking up tricks of the trade from Youtube, police said on Friday.

They had learnt the technique of starting motorcycles without keys from some Youtube videos, said Zone II DCP (Vasai) Sanjaykumar Patil.

He said the four were arrested by Manickpur police and 12 stolen motorcycles have been seized from them so far.

