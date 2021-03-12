Treat us as an equal partner, Ukrainian adviser tells IMF

Ukraine wants to be treated as an equal partner by the International Monetary Fund and wants policies to reflect its strategic interests, a senior adviser in the presidential administration told Reuters.

Mykhailo Podolyak also said resistance from powerful vested interests was making it harder for Ukraine to pass reforms as quickly as the IMF wanted. The comments come at a sensitive time in Kyiv's negotiations for financing under a $5 billion IMF programme that stalled last year due to concerns over reforms.

Advertisement

The government initially expected to receive loans by March to support its virus-hit economy but scaled back expectations, hoping for an agreement by June. Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, blamed Zelenskiy's predecessors for taking an amateurish approach to IMF negotiations. "The current president believes that there should be a partnership dialogue. It should be a relationship of equal partners," he said in a recent interview.

The IMF did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ukraine needed external financial support, Podolyak said, adding: "And we, of course, are ready to consider changes in the internal rules of the game, to make these rules more modern and adaptive. But first of all, proceeding from the strategic interests of Ukraine."

The IMF last month called for more reforms, including passing legislation to tackle corruption. "IMF wants 'A' to be done exactly on schedule this month, 'B' that month, and 'C' in a month. And we are doing this taking into account a massive resistance of the traditional shadowy groups," Podolyak said.

"So, we have differences. They tell us, 'Guys, let's do it faster'. We say, 'of course'. But at the same time we are facing the entrenched resistance of the old rules and old principles on the market." (Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Dan Grebler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)