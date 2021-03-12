Tesla investor sues Musk, says many tweets in violation of SEC settlement

Tesla investor sues Musk, says many tweets in violation of SEC settlementReuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:34 IST
A Tesla Inc investor has sued Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and its board, saying many of his tweets violated a previous settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
