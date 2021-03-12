Kanpur: Third accused held in rape case of 13-year-old girl

The Kanpur police on Friday arrested the third accused in the alleged rape and abduction case of a minor girl in the Sajeti area here. ''Saurabh Yadav, brother of prime accused Golu Yadav, was arrested from the Kanpur Dehat area by police teams with the help of surveillance and SWAT team members,'' said Kanpur Deputy IG Preetinder Singh. On Tuesday, Golu Yadav, a son of a police sub-inspector, was arrested by police while his friend Deepu was nabbed the next day. On Wednesday, the rape victim's father was killed in a road accident outside a health centre in Ghatampur where his daughter's medical examination was under way. According to police, the 13-year-old girl was abducted and raped by Golu Yadav and Deepu Yadav in the Sajeti area on Monday when she had gone to collect fodder for cattle. The DIG said the trial will be held in a fast-track court and the charge sheet be filed in a very short time. It has been decided that a request will be made to the judicial authorities and the government to get the trial conduct in a fast track court, the DIG said. Earlier, police here on Friday ordered an inquiry into allegations that the father of the 13-year-old gang-rape victim committed suicide after he felt humiliated at the hands of policemen probing the case. The victim's father was knocked dead by a truck. His family members have alleged that he was killed in a planned manner. While police are probing the allegations, another relative claimed that he committed suicide after being humiliated by policemen probing the rape case. The DIG said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brajesh Srivastava has been asked to thoroughly probe charges against policemen. The SP has also been instructed to probe the allegations that the girl was repeatedly asked objectionable questions at the health centre where she was taken for a medical examination and that questions were raised about her character, the officer said. The SP has been asked to probe all charges and submit the fact-finding report within the stipulated time, he added. DIG Singh, however, defended his men and said women police personnel spoke to the girl. He said every victim has to be asked certain questions to know what exactly happened with them and ascertain charges against the accused. No evidence has so far been found which indicates that the rape victim's father was so frustrated with police that he committed suicide, he said. He, however, said any police personnel found guilty of insensitivity or negligence during the probe will not be spared. Four policemen have been suspended so far. While three were suspended for negligence in probing the gang-rape case and the death of the victim's father. The fourth, Sub-Inspector (SI) Devendra Yadav, who is Golu's father, was suspended after he was found absent from duty in Jalaun during Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit. Yadav has also been booked for the murder of the rape vicim's father after her family members lodged a complaint alleging that the SI hatched a conspiracy to kill him and make it look like a road accident. The action against him would be decided only after the probe confirms his involvement in the alleged murder, police said.

