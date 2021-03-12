President Kovind to visit UP from March 13 to 15

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh from March 13 to 15. A Rashtrapati Bhavan release said the President will reach Varanasi on Saturday afternoon.

He will visit Chapki in Sonbhadra district on March 14 and take part in Vanvasi Samagam and inaugurate the newly constructed building of Seva Kunj Ashram. On March 15, he will attend the inaugural session of the Jagran Forum on issues relating to the river Ganga, the environment and the culture of India in Varanasi. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)