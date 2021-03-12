Left Menu

President Kovind to visit UP from March 13 to 15

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh from March 13 to 15.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:47 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh from March 13 to 15. A Rashtrapati Bhavan release said the President will reach Varanasi on Saturday afternoon.

He will visit Chapki in Sonbhadra district on March 14 and take part in Vanvasi Samagam and inaugurate the newly constructed building of Seva Kunj Ashram. On March 15, he will attend the inaugural session of the Jagran Forum on issues relating to the river Ganga, the environment and the culture of India in Varanasi. (ANI)

