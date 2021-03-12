Left Menu

Parent's plea for CBI probe in whistleblower son's death: SC dismisses case as withdrawn

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the case as withdrawn while responding to the petition filed by the parents of whistleblower Aditya Dash, seeking a direction for a CBI probe, as the Crime Branch of Odisha could not solve his alleged murder.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:52 IST
Parent's plea for CBI probe in whistleblower son's death: SC dismisses case as withdrawn
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the case as withdrawn while responding to the petition filed by the parents of whistleblower Aditya Dash, seeking a direction for a CBI probe, as the Crime Branch of Odisha could not solve his alleged murder. "We are dismissing the petition as withdrawn," the Division Bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Navin Sinha and Justice Krishna Murari said.

Dash was allegedly killed on July 7 last year at Lingaraj Railway Station in Bhubaneswar his parents alleged. Recently, the Odisha Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) informed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that it has asked the law enforcement response team, Facebook Security, California, USA for production of documents with respect to the Facebook account of Aditya Dash.

The CB-CID has also taken a number of steps to solve the case, but, it had not been able to solve the case yet, said Aditya's parents. Requesting to unearth the mystery over the death of Aditya Dash, a motivational speaker and human rights defender, Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist, Radhakanta Tripathy sought the intervention of the NHRC.

Acting on the complaint filed by Tripathy, the NHRC passed the order and stated, "The Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar and Additional DG of Police, CB-CID, Odisha, Cuttack are directed to file the report within eight weeks positively, failing which the Commission shall be constrained to invoke the provisions of Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993." "The Government Railway Police (GRP) had registered a murder case over the issue. As wife and friends of the deceased are engaged in mudslinging, the cloak of mystery is yet to be lifted from the death of the social worker, who was receiving threats from criminals as he launched an anti-liquor agitation", Tripathy said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy toughens COVID restrictions, imposes Easter lockdown

Most of Italy, including its capital Rome and its financial centre Milan, will have curbs on business and movement intensified from Monday as the government ramps up its efforts to stem a steady rise in coronavirus cases. The country will a...

Israel's rescue chief steps down over sexual assault claims

The head of Israels renowned ZAKA rescue service stepped down from his post on Friday and relinquished a prestigious national prize amid sexual assault allegations dating back to the 1980s.Israeli media said police opened an investigation.I...

Motor racing-Testing troubles for Mercedes as Verstappen sets pace

Max Verstappen lapped fastest for Red Bull as Lewis Hamilton and Formula One champions Mercedes endured a surprisingly difficult first day of pre-season testing in sandstorm-hit Bahrain on Friday.Verstappen completed a whopping 139 laps whi...

It's great to see you: US President Biden to Modi at Quad summit

Its great to see you, this is how US President Joe Biden greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first summit of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition on Friday.Besides Modi and Biden, the virtual summit of the Quad was attended by Austra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021