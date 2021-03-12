Yemen's Houthis spokesman says the American proposal has nothing

Yemen's Houthis spokesman Mohamed abdelsalam told Almasirah TV on Friday the American proposal for a nationwide ceasefire has nothing in it and represents the Saudi and the U.N. vision.

The American proposal doesn't include ceasing fire or breaking the siege, and it would lead to a resumption of a blockade, the spokesman added. (Reporting By Omar fahmy and Ahmed Tolba; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

