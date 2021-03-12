Yemen's Houthis spokesman says the American proposal has nothing

Yemen's Houthis spokesman says the American proposal has nothingReuters | Sana'a | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:55 IST
Yemen's Houthis spokesman Mohamed abdelsalam told Almasirah TV on Friday the American proposal for a nationwide ceasefire has nothing in it and represents the Saudi and the U.N. vision.
The American proposal doesn't include ceasing fire or breaking the siege, and it would lead to a resumption of a blockade, the spokesman added. (Reporting By Omar fahmy and Ahmed Tolba; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N.
- Yemen
- Saudi
- Jonathan Oatis
- American
ALSO READ
U.N. rights experts to issue findings on Navalny case on Monday
Officials: Heavy fighting kills 27 people in central Yemen
U.N. rights chief decries violations in China's Xinjiang, hopes for visit
U.N. rights chief decries violations in China's Xinjiang, hopes for visit
Existing emissions pledges barely scratch climate targets, U.N. tally finds