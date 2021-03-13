Left Menu

Minneapolis to pay $27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump called a news conference for 1 p.m.Floyd was declared dead on May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a former officer who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes.

PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 13-03-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 00:25 IST
Minneapolis to pay $27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit

The city of Minneapolis on Friday agree to pay USD 27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd's family over the Black man's death in police custody, even as jury selection continued in a former officer's murder trial.

The Minneapolis City Council emerged from closed session Friday to announce the settlement, which includes USD 500,000 for the neighborhood where Floyd was arrested. Floyd family attorney Ben Crump called a news conference for 1 p.m.

Floyd was declared dead on May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a former officer who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. Floyd's death sparked sometimes violent protests in Minneapolis and beyond and led to a national reckoning on racial justice.

Floyd's family filed the federal civil rights lawsuit in July against the city, Chauvin and three other fired officers charged in his death. It alleged the officers violated Floyd's rights when they restrained him, and that the city allowed a culture of excessive force, racism and impunity to flourish in its police force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy toughens COVID restrictions, imposes Easter lockdown

Most of Italy, including its capital Rome and its financial centre Milan, will have curbs on business and movement intensified from Monday as the government ramps up its efforts to stem a steady rise in coronavirus cases. The country will a...

Israel's rescue chief steps down over sexual assault claims

The head of Israels renowned ZAKA rescue service stepped down from his post on Friday and relinquished a prestigious national prize amid sexual assault allegations dating back to the 1980s.Israeli media said police opened an investigation.I...

Motor racing-Testing troubles for Mercedes as Verstappen sets pace

Max Verstappen lapped fastest for Red Bull as Lewis Hamilton and Formula One champions Mercedes endured a surprisingly difficult first day of pre-season testing in sandstorm-hit Bahrain on Friday.Verstappen completed a whopping 139 laps whi...

It's great to see you: US President Biden to Modi at Quad summit

Its great to see you, this is how US President Joe Biden greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first summit of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition on Friday.Besides Modi and Biden, the virtual summit of the Quad was attended by Austra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021