Left Menu

Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over George Floyd's death

The city of Minneapolis will pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death in May while handcuffed after being arrested and restrained by city police officers, the city announced on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 00:31 IST
Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over George Floyd's death

The city of Minneapolis will pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death in May while handcuffed after being arrested and restrained by city police officers, the city announced on Friday. Mayor Jacob Frey will join other elected officials and members of Floyd's family on Friday afternoon for a news conference to discuss the settlement.

Floyd's death, captured on a widely seen bystander's video, helped spark one of the largest protest movements ever seen in the United States. The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer seen with his knee on the dying Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, began earlier this week on charges of murder and manslaughter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minneapolis to pay USD 27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit

The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay USD 27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyds family over the Black mans death in police custody, even as jury selection continued in a former officers murder trial.The Minneapol...

Bolivian ex-president Anez says government seeking her arrest

Bolivian conservative former President Jeanine Anez said on Friday that the leftist government had issued an arrest warrant for her and members of her interim administration that took over after the resignation of Evo Morales in 2019. In a ...

Italy toughens COVID restrictions, imposes Easter lockdown

Most of Italy, including its capital Rome and its financial centre Milan, will have curbs on business and movement intensified from Monday as the government ramps up its efforts to stem a steady rise in coronavirus cases. The country will a...

Israel's rescue chief steps down over sexual assault claims

The head of Israels renowned ZAKA rescue service stepped down from his post on Friday and relinquished a prestigious national prize amid sexual assault allegations dating back to the 1980s.Israeli media said police opened an investigation.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021