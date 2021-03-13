Left Menu

Israel's rescue chief steps down over sexual assault claims

He said that these stories are unfounded, gossip and the settling of scores against me. He said he was temporarily stepping down from his post because of concern over the damage that may be caused as a result to this important organization. He also said he was also relinquishing the Israel Prize.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-03-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 00:54 IST
Israel's rescue chief steps down over sexual assault claims

The head of Israel's renowned ZAKA rescue service stepped down from his post on Friday and relinquished a prestigious national prize amid sexual assault allegations dating back to the 1980s.

Israeli media said police opened an investigation.

In a statement, Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, 61, denied the allegations detailed by the Haaretz daily a day earlier. The newspaper said it had interviewed six accusers and obtained evidence of sexual assault and exploitation going back decades, including of teenagers and younger children. The allegations surfaced just days after Meshi-Zahav was awarded the nation's most prestigious honor, the Israel Prize, for his work in ZAKA, the search and rescue organization he co-founded.

The organization, drawing from thousands of volunteers, became internationally known in the 1990s when it responded to a wave of attacks by Palestinian militants.

In a letter addressed to ZAKA volunteers and released Friday, Meshi-Zahav rejected the allegations against him. He said that “these stories are unfounded, gossip and the settling of scores against me.” He said he was temporarily stepping down from his post because of concern over the “damage that may be caused as a result to this important organization.” He also said he was also relinquishing the Israel Prize.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over George Floyd's death

The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay a 27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death in police custody, a case that stirred national protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Floyd, a 46-y...

Amazon Canada asked to shut Brampton facility, workers to self isolate for 14 days

Amazon.com Incs Canada division has been ordered to close its Brampton facility in South Ontario, with workers being asked to self-isolate for 14 days, according to a statement from Peel Public Health.Over the past few weeks, the rate of CO...

Tesla investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has been sued by a shareholder who accused him of violating his 2018 settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over his Twitter use. According to a complaint unsealed late Thursday in De...

Rugby-France have not lost momentum ahead of England clash - Ollivon

France captain Charles Ollivon is confident Les Bleus have not lost their momentum despite being hit by a COVID-19 outbreak as they prepare for a pivotal Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham on Saturday.Twelve players and five st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021