Left Menu

Under mega Quad initiative; India to produce COVID-19 vaccines for Indo-Pacific region

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 01:20 IST
Under mega Quad initiative; India to produce COVID-19 vaccines for Indo-Pacific region

In their first ever summit, leaders of the four-nation Quad on Friday finalised a landmark initiative under which huge investments will be made in India to create additional production capacities to roll out a billion coronavirus vaccine doses by 2022 for exports to the Indo-Pacific region, seen as a significant step to counter China's expanding vaccine diplomacy.

The Quad leaders -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, vowed to strive for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion, sending an apparent message to China.

The Quad leaders also decided to create three working groups in areas of vaccine, climate crisis and critical and emerging technology. In his opening remarks at the virtual summit, Modi said the four-nation Quad has come of age and its agenda covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies makes it a force for global good. Modi said India's formidable vaccine production capacity will be expanded with support from Japan, US and Australia to assist countries in the Indo-Pacific region and that Quad would now remain an important pillar of stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

''We are united by our democratic values, and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Our agenda today - covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies - makes the Quad a force for global good,'' he said.

In his comments, Biden said the Quad is going to be a vital arena for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. ''A free and open Indo Pacific is essential to each of our futures,” Biden told the meeting from the White House.'' In a media brieifing, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, referring to the vaccine initiative, said the aim is to produce a billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2022.

He said the financing for creation of additional production capacities in India will come from the US and Japan while Australia will contribute to the last mile logistics and delivery issues. ''In today's context it is one of the most important initiatives. We are talking about huge investments in creating additional vaccine capacities in India for exports to countries in the Indo-Pacific region for their betterment. We are talking about producing a billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2022,'' he said.

After the summit, Modi tweeted: ''United in our fight against COVID-19, we launched a landmark Quad partnership to ensure accessibility of safe COVID-19 vaccines. India's formidable vaccine production capacity will be expanded with support from Japan, US & Australia to assist countries in the Indo-Pacific region.'' Asked whether the situation in eastern Ladakh figured in the talks, the foreign secretary said there was a discussion on regional issues important to the Quad member nations but declined to give the details saying the nature of the discussions were confidential.

''There was a commonality of views on these issues. Constructive discussions will continue,'' he said.

It is learnt that the situation in eastern Ladakh figured in the summit during discussions on regional issues and Quad leaders appeared supportive of India's position on it.

Shringla said Quad does not stand against anybody and its approach is positive.

''Quad is an organisation that is working towards a very positive agenda,” he said.

In a joint statement titled 'The Spirit of the Quad', the leaders we pledge to strengthen cooperation on the ''defining challenges of our time'' and said they will continue to prioritise the role of international law in the maritime domain and facilitate collaboration, including in maritime security, to meet challenges to the rules-based maritime order in the East and South China Seas.

Referring to situation in Myanmar following the coup, the Quad leaders emphasised the urgent need to restore democracy and the priority of strengthening democratic resilience.

In the summit, the leaders decided to establish a vaccine expert working group to implement path-breaking commitment to safe and effective vaccine distribution.

They also decided to launch a critical- and emerging-technology working group to facilitate cooperation on international standards and innovative technologies of the future. A separate working group will be set up on issue relating to climate change.

''The ambition of these engagements is fit to the moment; we are committed to leveraging our partnership to help the world's most dynamic region respond to historic crisis, so that it may be the free, open, accessible, diverse, and thriving Indo-Pacific we all seek,'' the joint statement said.

Following the summit, Prime Minister Modi described the discussions as ''fruitful'' and said he reiterated India's commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific in line with the country's vision of SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region.

''Our discussions today on vaccines, climate change, and emerging technologies make the Quad a positive force for global good and for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,'' he tweeted.

In their joint statement, the Quad leaders noted that the global devastation wrought by COVID-19, the threat of climate change, and security challenges facing the region ''summon us with renewed purpose''.

.The Quad leaders also agreed to hold an in-person meeting this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over George Floyd's death

The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay a 27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death in police custody, a case that stirred national protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Floyd, a 46-y...

Amazon Canada asked to shut Brampton facility, workers to self isolate for 14 days

Amazon.com Incs Canada division has been ordered to close its Brampton facility in South Ontario, with workers being asked to self-isolate for 14 days, according to a statement from Peel Public Health.Over the past few weeks, the rate of CO...

Tesla investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has been sued by a shareholder who accused him of violating his 2018 settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over his Twitter use. According to a complaint unsealed late Thursday in De...

Rugby-France have not lost momentum ahead of England clash - Ollivon

France captain Charles Ollivon is confident Les Bleus have not lost their momentum despite being hit by a COVID-19 outbreak as they prepare for a pivotal Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham on Saturday.Twelve players and five st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021