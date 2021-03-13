U.S. condemns actions of Myanmar forces that resulted in deaths of detained NLD members

U.S. condemns actions of Myanmar forces that resulted in deaths of detained NLD membersReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2021 01:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 01:24 IST
The U.S. State Department on Friday said the United States condemns the actions of Myanmar security forces that resulted in the deaths of two detained members of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD).
"We condemn the security forces actions that resulted in the deaths of two NLD members, including the killing of Zaw Myat Linn as well as the death of Khin Maung Latt, who died after being unjustly detained," State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a news briefing.
