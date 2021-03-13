Left Menu

U.S. condemns actions of Myanmar forces that resulted in deaths of detained NLD members

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2021 01:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 01:24 IST
The U.S. State Department on Friday said the United States condemns the actions of Myanmar security forces that resulted in the deaths of two detained members of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD).

"We condemn the security forces actions that resulted in the deaths of two NLD members, including the killing of Zaw Myat Linn as well as the death of Khin Maung Latt, who died after being unjustly detained," State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

