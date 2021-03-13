U.S.'s Blinken, U.N. chief discuss human rights abuses in Ethiopia's Tigray region

U.S.'s Blinken, U.N. chief discuss human rights abuses in Ethiopia's Tigray regionReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2021 02:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 02:47 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, discussed the importance of an international investigation into reported human rights abuses in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the State Department said on Friday.
It said that in the call, which took place on Thursday, Blinken also called for "enhanced regional and international efforts to help resolve the humanitarian crisis, end atrocities, and restore peace in Ethiopia."
The United Nations said last week that Eritrean troops were operating throughout Ethiopia's northern Tigray region and reports suggested they were responsible for atrocities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden discusses crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region with Kenyan leader -White House
Amnesty report describes Axum massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
U.S. calls on African Union to exert pressure over worsening crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray
US calls for immediate withdrawal of Eritrean, Amhara regional forces from Tigray amid humanitarian crisis
Three workers for foreign media arrested in Ethiopia's Tigray region