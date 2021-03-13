Serving UK police officer charged with murder of 33-year-old woman

Serving UK police officer charged with murder of 33-year-old womanReuters | London | Updated: 13-03-2021 03:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 02:58 IST
A serving British police officer has been charged with the murder and kidnap of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, the Metropolitan Police said on Friday.
Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said Wayne Couzens has been charged with murder and kidnapping in relation to the death of Everard. The case has sparked an outpouring of anger online about the safety of women in Britain.
