Serving UK police officer charged with murder of 33-year-old woman

A serving British police officer has been charged with the murder and kidnap of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, the Metropolitan Police said on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said Wayne Couzens has been charged with murder and kidnapping in relation to the death of Everard. The case has sparked an outpouring of anger online about the safety of women in Britain.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)