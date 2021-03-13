U.S. Senators Schumer, Gillibrand say Cuomo should resign

U.S. Senators Schumer, Gillibrand say Cuomo should resignReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2021 04:13 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 04:13 IST
U.S. Democratic senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand on Friday called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, saying he had "lost the confidence" of New Yorkers due to allegations of sexual misconduct.
