The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay $27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death in police custody, a case that stirred national protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died in May as Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd's dying pleas for help were captured on widely viewed bystander video, sparking one of the largest protest movements ever seen in the United States. Biden speech draws more broadcast viewers than Trump's first TV address

U.S. President Joe Biden's prime-time address on the fight against COVID-19 attracted more broadcast television viewers on Thursday than former President Donald Trump's first speech to the nation, according to preliminary ratings data. Roughly 18.2 million people watched Biden's speech on U.S. broadcast networks ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, Hollywood publications Deadline and The Wrap reported on Friday. The speech was delivered just hours after Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law, and came on his 50th day in office.. AMC theaters to start reopening in Los Angeles on Monday

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest cinema operator, will start reopening its Los Angeles locations starting with two theaters on Monday, the company said in a statement on Friday. Cinemas in Los Angeles County, the home of Hollywood and the largest moviegoing market in the United States, have been closed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local authorities cleared them to resume operations again starting on Monday if they limited attendance to 25% capacity. U.S. Justice Department says will file 100 more cases over Capitol attack

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday said it expects to file criminal charges against more than 100 additional people who allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in what it described as probably the most complex investigation it has ever handled. More than 300 people already face charges stemming from the siege, which left five people dead and more than 130 police officers injured as thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to prevent Congress from certifying his election defeat. U.S. government to respond to SolarWinds hackers in weeks: senior official

The Biden administration will respond "in weeks, not months" to the perpetrators of the SolarWinds hack, who used the U.S. tech company as a springboard to compromise a raft of U.S. government agencies, a senior administration official said on Friday. "The third part of what we are doing about it is responding to the perpetrators of the attack. You can expect further announcements on that in weeks, not months," said the official, who declined to be named, in a telephone briefing with reporters. U.S. limits supply of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapy in three states

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it will limit distribution of Eli Lilly and Co's COVID-19 antibody therapy in three states over concerns regarding the impact of a new variant on its effectiveness. The U.S government is evaluating recommendations for using the antibody, bamlanivimab, in regions where the variant, CAL.20C, which was found in California, is circulating in high numbers, the department said. (https://bit.ly/3ljEZzK) Cuomo rejects more calls for his resignation as 7th woman accuses him of misconduct

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo again insisted on Friday he would not resign while allegations of his sexual misconduct are investigated, pushing back against a chorus of fellow Democrats, including more than a dozen U.S. Representatives, who have said he should step down. U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, along with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerry Nadler and several other Democratic congress members from New York, called for Cuomo to resign on Friday. Seven women, most of them former aides, have accused the governor of sexual misconduct, ranging from unwelcome flirtatious behavior at work to groping. Exclusive: AstraZeneca to seek U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine this month or early next - sources

AstraZeneca Plc is preparing to file for U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine later this month or early April after accumulating enough data to judge the inoculation's efficacy, sources with knowledge of the ongoing clinical trial told Reuters on Friday. The British drugmaker completed enrollment in its trial of more than 32,000 volunteers in January and now has data on at least 150 cases of COVID-19, two sources familiar with the trial told Reuters. Lawmaker demands U.S. Postal Service turn over vehicle contract

The chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Friday demanded the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) release a contract it awarded to Oshkosh Corp that could be worth $6 billion to build up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles. Some Democrats in Congress have been critical that the USPS awarded a multibillion-dollar, 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense, a unit of Oshkosh Corp, to build a mix of gasoline-powered and electric delivery vehicles instead of choosing Workhorse Group Inc to build an all-electric fleet. Pelosi says U.S. lawmakers must work 'swiftly' on major infrastructure package

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she has directed key Democratic lawmakers to begin working with Republicans on a major infrastructure package. Democrat Pelosi, who met on Thursday with the chairs of U.S. House of Representatives committees that will oversee the infrastructure package, said in a statement: "Congress must work swiftly ... to craft a big, bold and transformational infrastructure package."

