Two killed in Myanmar's Yangon city in overnight protests - media

Two killed in Myanmar's Yangon city in overnight protests - mediaReuters | Updated: 13-03-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 09:12 IST
At least two protesters were killed in police firing in the Tharketa district of Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon overnight, domestic media reported on Saturday.
DVB News said police opened fire on a crowd that gathered outside the Tharketa police station demanding the release of people arrested previously.
