NCP worker's murder: Maha journo on run for 3 months held in Hyderabad

A journalist, who was on the run for the last three months in connection with the murder of a woman NCP worker in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, was arrested in Hyderabad on Saturday, an official said.

Bal Bothe, who worked as a journalist with a regional daily in Ahmednagar, was arrested in the morning and will be produced in a court later in the day, the official said.

NCP worker Rekha Jare (39), who headed Yashaswini Mahila Brigade, a woman's organisation, was killed at Jategaon Phata in Parner tehsil of Ahmednagar by two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons on November 30 last year when she was going from Pune to Ahmednagar in a car along with her mother, son and a friend. Bothe is the prime accused in the murder case.

''We arrested Bothe from Hyderbad on Saturday morning in connection with Rekha Jare murder case,'' Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Manoj Patil said.

With his arrest, 10 persons have been held in the case so far, he said.

Bothe is accused of hatching the conspiracy to kill Jare, another official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Jare's mother Sindhubai Waykar, a case had been filed under IPC section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) was registered against unidentified persons at Supa police station in Ahmednagar, he said.

Ahmednagar police had formed six teams to nab the accused.

The other accused arrested earlier in the case, had told the investigators about Bothe's alleged involvement in the crime.

In December last year, a court had denied pre-arrest bail to Bothe.

