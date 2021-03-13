Delhi HC directs attempt to murder accused to do one-month community service at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

By Sushil Batra The Delhi High Court has directed a 21-year-old to do community service at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi for a month after the accused expressed regret.

The accused was facing charges of 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Justice Subramonium Prasad on Friday quashed the FIR lodged against accused Mohd Umair after noting that he is a 21-year-old youth with his entire life ahead of him, and the fact that the parties have entered into a settlement.

Justice Prasad further directed the accused to do one-month community service at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib from March 16 to April 16, 2021. After completion of one month, the accused will file a certificate from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in the High Court to show compliance with the order.

While passing the order, the Court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the accused and warned him not to indulge in such activities and repeat the offence in the future. The youth must learn to control his anger and keep in mind that he cannot take law in his hands, it said.

Advocate Jaspal Singh represented Mohd Umair and Advocate Amit Yadav appeared for the complainant in the matter. "The accused/petitioner is a youngster of 21 years having entire life ahead of him. The parties are living in the same area. There are no criminal antecedents against the petitioner. He has not absconded. The charge-sheet has been filed. A perusal of the charge-sheet would show that during interrogation the accused has stated that when he was arguing with his mother, the complainant slapped him, he felt insulted, and therefore, in anger, he took a knife from a vegetable vendor and stabbed the complainant," Justice Prasad said in the order.

"The accused has already spent about a month in custody. The accused has expressed regret in the Court. The complainant who is present in the court also states that the life of the youngster would get spoiled if proceedings continue," he added. (ANI)

