Left Menu

Wanted criminal held following shootout in west Delhi: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 10:55 IST
Wanted criminal held following shootout in west Delhi: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A criminal wanted in a murder case was arrested following a shootout with a police team in west Delhi's Bakkarwala area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The accused, Kamal Gehlot, sustained injuries in the shootout and was shifted to a nearby hospital, they added.

''A shootout took place in the early hours of Saturday between a police team and wanted criminal Kamal Gehlot in the Bakkarwala area, in which he got injured,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Arms and ammunition were seized from the possession of the accused, he said.

Gehlot was wanted in a murder case lodged at the Mohan Garden police station, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hiran death case: Waze files pre-arrest bail plea, alleges witch-hunt

Police officer Sachin Waze, who has been facing heat in the death case of Mansukh Hiran, has filed a pre-arrest bail application in a court in the neighboring Thane district.In his plea, Waze said the FIR, registered by the Maharashtra Anti...

Satya Nadella, US lawmakers appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and several US lawmakers have said that they are appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans and condemned hate, racial discrimination, and violence in all forms.More than 3,000 incidents of abus...

UN urges Somalia to organise elections without delay

The UN Security Council urged Somalias government on Friday to organize elections without delay in a resolution that stressed the pressing threat to the countrys security from al-Shabab and armed opposition groups.The resolution, which was ...

Coal scam: Bengal CID arrests close aide of prime accused Lala

The West Bengal CID has arrested a close aide of multi-crore coal scam prime accused Arup Majhi alias Lala from Andal in Paschim Barddhaman district, an officer of the state investigating agency said on Saturday.This was the first arrest ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021