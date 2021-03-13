J-K: Residents of far-flung Rajouri dist happy with developmental work

Left Menu

Residents of far-flung areas in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have expressed satisfaction as they can now enjoy the benefits of the Centre's various schemes.

Haji Mohd Iqbal, a resident of Rajouri district in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Residents of far-flung areas in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have expressed satisfaction as they can now enjoy the benefits of the Centre's various schemes. Initiatives that provide access roads, electricity, rations, doorstep services and jobs to the underprivileged have been received well by the people.

"I used to be very poor but now I have a house and am living comfortably with my family. I am very grateful to the government," said Haji Mohd Iqbal, a resident in the district. Block Development Council of Thanna Mandi, Rajouri, Chairperson, Rozy Zaffer, said that since the Abrogation of Article 370, the Centre has started several developmental works and the people of Rajouri district have benefitted greatly.

"In the last two years, several development works have been undertaken here and in other districts as well. People are happy and I hope that more such initiatives take place in the coming days," she told ANI. Residents also said that the situation was much better now.

"This is a very far-flung area and often gets forgotten. Roads used to be in very poor condition but now they are much better. Earlier, many prominent people used to come to our localities and ask for votes. But they only made empty promises. We are grateful to the Government of India," said Asrif Mehmood, another resident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

