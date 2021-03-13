Left Menu

Coal scam: Bengal CID arrests close aide of prime accused Lala

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 11:01 IST
Coal scam: Bengal CID arrests close aide of prime accused Lala
Reprentative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal CID has arrested a close aide of multi-crore coal scam prime accused Arup Majhi alias Lala from Andal in Paschim Barddhaman district, an officer of the state investigating agency said on Saturday.

This was the first arrest made by the state Criminal Investigation Department since it began probing the scam, he said.

The arrested person, identified as Randhir Singh, was working for Lala for quite some time and was involved in the scam, the officer said.

''Acting on a tip-off, CID sleuths arrested Singh from Andal on Friday night. We are interrogating him to find out more about his involvement in the scam,'' the officer told PTI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are jointly probing the scam, while the state CID has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the scam.

The CBI has also issued a look-out notice for Lala.

The central investigating agency has also questioned the wife and sister-in-law of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee in connection with its probe into the scam.

It has also conducted raids at several locations in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

The state CID has also visited a few places in the Asansol-Raniganj coal belt for probing the scam alleging illegal mining and theft of coal from Kunustoria and Majora collieries in Paschim Barddhaman district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hiran death case: Waze files pre-arrest bail plea, alleges witch-hunt

Police officer Sachin Waze, who has been facing heat in the death case of Mansukh Hiran, has filed a pre-arrest bail application in a court in the neighboring Thane district.In his plea, Waze said the FIR, registered by the Maharashtra Anti...

Satya Nadella, US lawmakers appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and several US lawmakers have said that they are appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans and condemned hate, racial discrimination, and violence in all forms.More than 3,000 incidents of abus...

UN urges Somalia to organise elections without delay

The UN Security Council urged Somalias government on Friday to organize elections without delay in a resolution that stressed the pressing threat to the countrys security from al-Shabab and armed opposition groups.The resolution, which was ...

Coal scam: Bengal CID arrests close aide of prime accused Lala

The West Bengal CID has arrested a close aide of multi-crore coal scam prime accused Arup Majhi alias Lala from Andal in Paschim Barddhaman district, an officer of the state investigating agency said on Saturday.This was the first arrest ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021