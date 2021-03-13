Left Menu

Mexico's ruling political party ratifies candidate accused of rape

Guerrero prosecutors are investigating one accusation of rape against Salgado after earlier this year dropping a probe into another accusation that they say was filed too long after the alleged crime. Salgado's candidacy and Lopez Obrador's support for him have caused friction within MORENA and helped whip up protests demanding justice for victims of violence and an end to Mexico's crisis of femicide.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-03-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 12:20 IST
Mexico's ruling political party ratifies candidate accused of rape
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's MORENA party ratified late on Friday a gubernatorial candidate accused of rape, in a case that has fueled fiery protests and been a source of friction within the ruling party. MORENA approved Felix Salgado Macedonio to run as governor for the state of Guerrero, following weeks of support from Lopez Obrador, who had described the calls for Salgado to step down amid the allegations as politically motivated.

Salgado has denied the allegations, according to Mexican media. He has not responded to Reuter's requests for comment. "The inaction of judicial authorities in cases of violence against women not only violates their rights but also denies us, as a society, the right to truth and justice," MORENA said in a statement.

"However, our political institute cannot place itself above the organs of justice, nor violate essential rights, such as the presumption of innocence," it added. Guerrero prosecutors are investigating one accusation of rape against Salgado after earlier this year dropping a probe into another accusation that they say was filed too long after the alleged crime.

Salgado's candidacy and Lopez Obrador's support for him have caused friction within MORENA and helped whip up protests demanding justice for victims of violence and an end to Mexico's crisis of femicide. At marches to mark International Women's Day on Monday, activists projected feminist slogans in bright lights across the facade of the presidential palace, which had been barricaded, including a message saying "a rapist will not be governor," referring to Salgado.

"The ratification of Salgado Macedonio is an insult to Mexico, especially to Mexican women. Once again it has become clear that Lopez Obrador and MORENA do not care about women, their voice, nor their safety," Adriana Aguilar, the head of women's issues for the opposition National Action Party said on Twitter. According to public policy think tank Mexico Evalua, which analyzed government data, five million women were victims of sexual violence in the second half of 2020 alone in Mexico, including harassment, sexual abuse, attempted rape, or rape, the vast majority of which did not get reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

International accolades for two Indian-origin South African women

Two young Indian-origin women from South Africas Pretoria city, a 21-year-old beauty products entrepreneur and a 30-year-old architect, have won international accolades for their exemplary leadership this week.Beauty products entrepreneur, ...

Angel Di Maria signs one-yr contract extension with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain PSG midfielder Angel Di Maria has signed a one-year contract extension with an option of a second year with the Ligue 1 champions on Friday. The 33-year-old has made 248 appearances for the side, scoring 87 goals and mak...

Haley Bennett to star alongside Cate Blanchett in 'Borderlands' movie

Actor Haley Bennett is set to star opposite Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in Lionsgates big-screen adaptation of the video game Borderlands.Eli Roth is directing the film from a script by Emmy-winning Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. Accordin...

BJP's top-notch leaders arrive at Nadda's residence in Delhi

Several top-notch leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have assembled at BJP National President Jagat Prakash Naddas residence on Saturday morning. According to the sources, the party is likely to finalise its list of candidates for the up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021