UP Police constable, Army man killed in separate road accidents in Shamli

An Uttar Pradesh Police constable and an Army man were killed in two separate road accidents in the state's Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

The police constable, Kapil Kumar (31), died after his car collided with a tree near Biralsi village under Charthawal police station area of the district on Friday evening, they said.

Station House Officer Mahendrapal Singh said the constable was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Kapil, a resident of Gomti Nagar village, was posted in Meerut. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

In the second incident, Army man Ankit Kumar was killed after he fell down from a tractor trolley when he was returning home to Toda village after visiting the Shakumbhari Devi temple in Saharanpur district on Friday, the police said.