HIGHLIGHTS AT 1300 HRS

By Lalit K Jha FGN10 QUAD-US-CHINA-NSA Leaders of Quad discuss challenge posed by China US National Security Advisor Washington Leaders of the US, India, Australia and Japan did discuss the challenge posed by China during the first meeting of the Quad, and they made clear that none of them have any illusions about Beijing, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 13:01 IST
Following are the top stories at 1 pm: TOP STORIES DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES With 24,882 new infections, India records highest single-day spike so far this year New Delhi: India on Saturday recorded 24,882 fresh COVID-19 infections, the highest so far this year, which took the caseload to 1,13,33,728, according to Union health ministry data.

NATION DEL7 VACCINE-DOSES 20 lakh jabs on Friday, highest so far: Govt New Delhi: The Health Ministry said on Saturday that more than 20 lakh vaccine doses against the coronavirus were administered across the country the previous day, the highest single-day count so far.

BOM3 MP-VIRUS-NIGHT CURFEW-CHOUHAN COVID-19: Night curfew likely in Bhopal, Indore, says Chouhan Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that night curfew might be imposed in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday in view of spurt in coronavirus cases in these two districts.

MDS1 PD-POLLS-DMK April 6 polls: DMK releases list of 13 constituencies it will contest in Puducherry Chennai: The DMK on Saturday released its list of 13 constituencies for the April 6 Assembly elections in neighbouring Puducherry and named 12 candidates.

CAL1 WB-COAL SCAM-ARREST Coal scam: Bengal CID arrests close aide of prime accused Lala Kolkata: The West Bengal CID has arrested a close aide of multi-crore coal scam prime accused Arup Majhi alias Lala from Andal in Paschim Barddhaman district, an officer of the state investigating agency said on Saturday.

BOM5 MH-MURDER-LD JOURNALIST-ARREST NCP worker's murder: Maha journo on run for 3 months held in Hyderabad Pune/Mumbai: A journalist, who was on the run for the last three months in connection with the murder of a woman NCP worker in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, was arrested from a hotel in Hyderabad on Saturday, police officials said.

DES1 JK-ARREST Police arrest 7 overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen from J&K's Shopian Srinagar: Police on Saturday said they have arrested seven overground workers (OGWs) of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

LEGAL BOM2 MH-COURT-LD WAZE Hiran death case: Waze files pre-arrest bail plea, alleges witch-hunt Mumbai: Police officer Sachin Waze, who has been facing heat in the death case of Mansukh Hiran, has filed a pre-arrest bail application in a court in neighbouring Thane district.

BUSINESS DCM3 BIZ-THAKUR-ECONOMY Indian economy looking at 'V-shaped' recovery: Anurag Thakur Mumbai: There are green shoots visible in various sectors of the economy and the country is already looking at a 'V-shaped' recovery, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur said on Saturday.

FOREIGN FGN12 US-LD H1B-VISA Biden admin to reconsider objections to H-1B visas during Trump regime Washington: The Biden administration has said it is willing to reconsider the objections or adverse decisions to foreign workers on visas like H-1B, the most sought after among Indian IT professionals, due to the three policy memos by the previous Trump regime which now have been rescinded. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 QUAD-US-CHINA-NSA Leaders of Quad discuss 'challenge' posed by China: US National Security Advisor Washington: Leaders of the US, India, Australia and Japan did discuss the ''challenge'' posed by China during the first meeting of the Quad, and they made clear that none of them have any ''illusions'' about Beijing, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said. By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPD4 SPO-CRI-IND-T20-PREVIEW India's Demand: Better batting effort from 'X factors' Pandya and Pant in the 2nd T20I Ahmedabad, Mar 13 (PTI) Left shaken by a bunch of world-class operators, the Indian team's white-ball stars will be aiming to put up an improved batting effort in the second T20 International against England here on Sunday.

Chahal surpasses Bumrah to become India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday became the leading wicket-taker for the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game. The 30-year-old surpassed pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the first T20I against England here at the Narendra Modi Stad...

Jharkhand govt only makes announcements, never fulfills them: BJP state president

By Amit Kumar Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party BJP President Deepak Prakash on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government saying that it only makes announcements but never fulfills them.His remarks came after the Jharkhand ...

L Scott Caldwell to play lead role in movie ‘Bingo'

Veteran actor L Scott Caldwell is set to star in Blumhouse Productions and Amazon Studios thriller feature Bingo.According to Variety, the Tony Award-winning actor will play Delores, the witty, loyal and tough grandmother at the centre of t...

Kuwait's #MeToo moment: Women denounce harassment, violence

Abrar Zenkawi was cruising toward the beach in Kuwait City when she saw a man waving and smiling in her rearview mirror.Elsewhere, this may have been a benign highway flirtation. But in Kuwait, its a haunting routine that often turns danger...
