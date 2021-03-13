Two held with brown sugar worth Rs 5.7 lakh in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two persons for alleged possession of brown sugar worth Rs 5.7 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, a police team from Vashi laid a trap in Sector No 10 on Thursday and nabbed Farid Abdullah Aljafar (24) and Tahir Mohammad Ali Khan (23), who arrived there with the contraband, an official said.

The police seized 0.950 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 5.7 lakh from the duo, the official said.

An offence has been registered against the duo under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further probe is underway, he added.

