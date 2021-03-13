Russia reports 9,908 new COVID-19 cases, 475 deaths

Russia reported 9,908 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 1,600 in Moscow, taking its total case tally to 4,380,525 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force also said that 475 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 91,695.

