PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-03-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 13:43 IST
DMK releases poll manifesto, promises 75 per cent jobs for locals in TN
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday released its party's manifesto for the April 6 Assembly elections in the state, making a slew of promises including free computer tablets with data cards for students and a law to provide 75 percent of jobs in the state to locals.

Financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to one lakh persons going on pilgrimage to major Hindu temples, increase in maternity leave period and assistance, cut in fuel prices, and steps to ban NEET were the various promises made by the Dravidian party.

Releasing the manifesto, Stalin said if his party was voted to power, first-generation graduates will be given preference in government jobs, reservation in the private sector will also be insisted and promised subsidies for small farmers.

''Tablets with free data will be provided to a government school and college students,'' Stalin told a press conference at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam.

If voted, the party will reduce the rates of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 4 per liter, he said in an apparent reference to tax cuts.

Also, a subsidy of Rs 100 towards the LPG cylinder will be provided.

Steps will be taken to expedite the submission of a committee (Arumughasamy Committee) report formed to probe the circumstances leading to the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016, he said.

Further, a law to set aside 75 percent of jobs in industrial houses for locals will be passed if the DMK was voted to power, he added.

Promising an allocation of Rs 1000 crore towards the renovation and consecration of Hindu temples, Stalin assured to provide Rs 200 crore for churches and mosques.

Better water management, the supply of clean drinking water, increase in women's reservation in government jobs, hiking old age pension, and establishment of 'Kalaignar Unavagam' eateries as part of hunger eradication were the other assurances provided by the DMK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

