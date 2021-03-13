Left Menu

Four arrested for possessing 2.5 kg of unprocessed uranium in Nepal

Its enriched form can be used to generate electricity and in nuclear weapons. Processed uranium costs about USD 150 million per kilogram.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-03-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 14:19 IST
Four Nepalese men were arrested here on Saturday for possession of 2.5 kg of unprocessed uranium, police said.

A house in Boudha area was raided, based on a tip-off, and four persons were found hiding 2.5 kg of Uranium 238, officials said at a press briefing.

This is perhaps the first time that arrests have been made in connection to uranium smuggling, they said.

The arrested -- two aged 20 years and two aged 40 years -- will be charged under the Explosives Act.

Uranium 238 is a natural occurring metal. Its enriched form can be used to generate electricity and in nuclear weapons. Processed uranium costs about USD 150 million per kilogram.

