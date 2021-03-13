Left Menu

Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghan Herat province

Forty-seven others including, 20 women, 11 men, eight children, and eight security forces members have been wounded, Sherzai said, adding that 10 injured were in critical condition. No one claimed responsibility for the bombing but local officials blamed Taliban insurgents.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 13-03-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 14:30 IST
Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghan Herat province
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A powerful car bomb near a police station on Friday night killed at least seven people and wounded more than 50 others in Afghanistan's western Herat province, officials said. Herat Governor Sayed Abdul Wahid Qatali said several women and children were among the dead.

He added that at least 53 people, including civilians and security forces, were hurt when a van packed with explosives went off in a crowded part of the city in the evening. Dozens of homes and shops were also damaged in the blast, and rescuers rushed to the scene to help several people trapped under the rubble, Qatali said.

According to Mohammad Rafiq Sherzai, a senior health official, eight bodies, including two women, three children, two male civilians, and one member of the military, had been taken to hospitals. Forty-seven others including, 20 women, 11 men, eight children, and eight security forces members have been wounded, Sherzai said, adding that 10 injured were in critical condition.

No one claimed responsibility for the bombing but local officials blamed Taliban insurgents. Representatives of the Taliban, which has been fighting a foreign-backed Afghan government since they were ousted from power by U.S.-led forces in late 2001, were not immediately available to comment.

Peace negotiations between the Afghan government and insurgent Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha have struggled to make progress amid international calls to reduce violence. The U.N. Security Council in a statement condemned "in the strongest terms the alarming number of attacks deliberately targeting civilians in Afghanistan."

"The members of Security Council called for an immediate end to those targeted attacks and stressed the urgent and imperative need to bring the perpetrators to justice," it said. President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned the attack and blamed the Taliban.

"The Taliban, by continuing their illegitimate war and violence against the people, once again showed that they not only have the will to resolve the current crisis peacefully but by complicating the situation," Ghani said in a statement. There were 8,820 civilian casualties in 2020, according to a report released by the UN mission in Afghanistan last month.

Russia plans to hold a conference on Afghanistan in Moscow on March 18 and has invited several regional players, including the Afghan government and politicians to jumpstart the peace process as diplomacy by foreign powers including Washington ramps up. It comes at a crunch time for the peace process as a May 1 deadline for foreign troops to withdraw from Afghanistan looms and the United States reviews its plans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over six COVID-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India.He also said that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people so far, while 23 crore tests have b...

Mumbai: 63-year-old suffers heart attack while waiting in queue to register for COVID-19 vaccine, dies

A 63-year-old man who had gone to register for Covid-19 vaccination at a civic center in Mumbais Nalasopara West area collapsed after suffering a heart attack and subsequently died. According to Dr Surekha Walke, Medical Health Officer, Vas...

Coronavirus pandemic casts long shadow over Dutch elections

Housing shortages, the environment, health care, education. Dutch voters have plenty of issues to consider in next weeks election but one towers over all others the COVID-19 pandemic.The Dutch vote for the 150-seat lower house of parliament...

Japan's teamLab melds museum and sauna in fresh digital art experience

A wall of flower petals bursts into a thousand fragments. A huge ball levitates in the air, turning from red to blue to purple. Hundreds of butterflies dart around a screen of tiny water particles. This is not a modern art museum, but the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021