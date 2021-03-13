Two cops injured in grenade attack by militants in J-K's Baramulla

Two policemen were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The ultras hurled a grenade at a police post at Sopore bus stand in the district, a police official said.

He said the two policemen sustained injuries in the blast and were taken to an Army medical facility for treatment, where their condition is stated to be stable.

They have been identified as Constable Azad Ahmad and Special Police Officer (SPO) Mohammad Afzal.

