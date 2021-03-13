UP farmer beaten to death by cousins over land dispute

UP farmer beaten to death by cousins over land disputePTI | Budaun | Updated: 13-03-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 14:52 IST
A 65-year-old farmer was beaten to death with sticks allegedly by his cousins over a land dispute at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place at 6 am when the farmer, identified as Satyaveer, had gone to give fodder to his cattle in Davtori village, Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Siddhartha Verma said.
There was an ongoing dispute over a piece of land between Satyaveer and his cousins, according to a police complaint lodged by the deceased's son.
A case was registered and the body was sent for postmortem, police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
