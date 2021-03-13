Left Menu

New Zealand honours shooting victims at anniversary service

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined hundreds of people in Christchurch on Saturday to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the country's worst mass murder. Armed with high-capacity semi-automatic weapons, Australian Brenton Tarrant killed 51 people and injured dozens more when he opened fire on Muslim worshippers at the two mosques on March 15, 2019, live streaming the attacks on Facebook before being arrested. That means we must use them wisely," Ardern told those at the service in Christchurch.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 13-03-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 14:56 IST
New Zealand honours shooting victims at anniversary service
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined hundreds of people in Christchurch on Saturday to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the country's worst mass murder.

Armed with high-capacity semi-automatic weapons, Australian Brenton Tarrant killed 51 people and injured dozens more when he opened fire on Muslim worshippers at the two mosques on March 15, 2019, live streaming the attacks on Facebook before being arrested. Ardern said the service - which included speeches from survivors and the family and friends of those killed, - could help heal the deep wounds caused by the attack.

"While words cannot perform miracles, they do have the power to heal. That means we must use them wisely," Ardern told those at the service in Christchurch. "To our Muslim community, that means using our voices and words to acknowledge the loss that was yours." Tarrant was last year sentenced to life in prison without parole, the first time New Zealand has confined anyone for the rest of their life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

$400 million ADB loan to help Philippines purchase Covid-19 vaccines

The Philippines has become the first recipient of financing support under the Asian Development Banks ADBs Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility APVAX with approval of a 400 million dollar loan that will help the country purchase safe and ef...

Over six COVID-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India.He also said that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people so far, while 23 crore tests have b...

Mumbai: 63-year-old suffers heart attack while waiting in queue to register for COVID-19 vaccine, dies

A 63-year-old man who had gone to register for Covid-19 vaccination at a civic center in Mumbais Nalasopara West area collapsed after suffering a heart attack and subsequently died. According to Dr Surekha Walke, Medical Health Officer, Vas...

Coronavirus pandemic casts long shadow over Dutch elections

Housing shortages, the environment, health care, education. Dutch voters have plenty of issues to consider in next weeks election but one towers over all others the COVID-19 pandemic.The Dutch vote for the 150-seat lower house of parliament...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021