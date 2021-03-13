Left Menu

Police seize ganja worth Rs 70 lakh in Odisha's Malakangiri

During an anti-narcotics drive in the district, the Mathili police seized ganja weighing 880 kilograms worth Rs 70 lakh from a Bolero on Friday night.

ANI | Malkangiri (Odisha) | Updated: 13-03-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 15:02 IST
Malkangiri SDPO Ansuman Dwibedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

During an anti-narcotics drive in the district, the Mathili police seized ganja weighing 880 kilograms worth Rs 70 lakh from a Bolero on Friday night. According to Malkangiri SDPO Ansuman Dwibedi, a police team headed by Mathili police station stopped the vehicle during night patrolling.

'The team found 880 kilograms of cannabis stashed in the Bolero during search and seized the contraband along with the vehicle. The expected market value of the seized Ganja is over Rs 70 lakh. The seized contraband was being transported to Raipur (CG)," said the SDPO. Four persons have been apprehended by the police.

"The police have further initiated a probe into the matter," Dwibedi added. (ANI)

