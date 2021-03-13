Left Menu

J-K: Shopian Police arrest 7 terrorist associates linked with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen

Shopian Police on Saturday arrested seven terrorist associates linked with terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-03-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 15:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"Shopian Police have arrested seven terrorist associates linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Incriminating materials recovered from their possession," informed a statement by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"A case has been registered. Further investigation is going on," the Jammu and Kashmir Police added. (ANI)

