J-K: Shopian Police arrest 7 terrorist associates linked with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen

Shopian Police on Saturday arrested seven terrorist associates linked with terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

"Shopian Police have arrested seven terrorist associates linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Incriminating materials recovered from their possession," informed a statement by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"A case has been registered. Further investigation is going on," the Jammu and Kashmir Police added. (ANI)

