J-K: Shopian Police arrest 7 terrorist associates linked with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen
Shopian Police on Saturday arrested seven terrorist associates linked with terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-03-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 15:11 IST
Shopian Police on Saturday arrested seven terrorist associates linked with terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.
"Shopian Police have arrested seven terrorist associates linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Incriminating materials recovered from their possession," informed a statement by Jammu and Kashmir Police.
"A case has been registered. Further investigation is going on," the Jammu and Kashmir Police added. (ANI)
