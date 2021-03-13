Left Menu

Farmers hold protest in Haryana's Kurukshetra during function organised by JJP

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 13-03-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 15:20 IST
Farmers hold protest in Haryana's Kurukshetra during function organised by JJP

A group of farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) tried to force its way into the Circuit House here on Saturday, where workers of the ruling JJP had organised a function to honour a few ''safai karamcharis'' to mark the birthday of party chief Ajay Singh Chautala.

A large police contingent was deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. The doors of the Circuit House, a state government building, were locked to prevent the farmers from entering its premises, officials said.

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA Ram Karan Kala was to preside over the function. However, he skipped the event.

The farmers raised slogans against the JJP MLAs and said they had not backed the opposition's no-confidence motion against the Haryana government, which was brought on farmers' issues.

A leader of the farmers said they wanted to meet the MLA who had assured them sometime ago that he would support the farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm laws but failed to support the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress against the BJP-JJP government in the state Assembly.

With the intervention of the police, the farmers agreed to disperse after the organisers decided to cancel the function.

Kurukshetra Station House Officer (SHO) Devinder Walia said the police kept the doors of the Circuit House locked for about an hour-and-a-half because the agitating farmers were adamant on entering the building.

The protesters said they wanted to ''blacken the faces of those holding the function'', he said.

Meanwhile, another group of farmers staged a protest and raised slogans against Independent MLA Dharam Pal Gonder, who was to attend an event in neighbouring Karnal district, alleging that the legislator had not stood with the peasants as he had voted against the opposition's no-confidence motion against the state government.

The farmers reached near the spot in Karnal's Nissing, where the MLA from the Nilokheri Assembly segment was to attend an event in a ''gaushala'' (cow shelter).

The protesters, who were carrying black flags, claimed that Gonder skipped the event in view of their protest.

''We had gone to Gonder's residence on March 9, where his wife was present, and we requested the family that the legislator should stand with the farmers and support the no-confidence motion. However, he chose not to support the farmers and voted against the motion,'' one of the protesters said.

Another protester said they will not allow those MLAs, who chose not to stand with the farmers, to hold public meetings in villages.

''We will not allow them to hold meetings in villages till the farm laws are repealed,'' he said.

Farmers from the state had blocked traffic in Jind and Hisar on Thursday while another group protested outside BJP MLA Asseem Goel's residence in Ambala, a day after the no-confidence motion against the Haryana government was defeated in the Assembly.

The BJP-JJP government in Haryana survived the floor test on Wednesday, comfortably defeating the no-confidence motion moved against it by the main opposition Congress.

The motion was defeated following a division of votes. Fifty-five members voted against the motion while 32 backed it.

All the 10 MLAs of the JJP and five of the seven independent lawmakers voted against the no-confidence motion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland reports 21,049 daily coronavirus cases, most since November

Poland reported 21,049 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, health ministry data showed, the highest figure since November 2020.The health ministry said there were a further 343 coronavirus-related deaths. In total, Poland has reported 1,88...

Ind vs Eng: Vaughan, Jaffer engage in banter as visitors overpower hosts in first T20I

While England and India are busy fighting it out on the field in the T20I series, former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer have been engaging in banter on Twitter after the hosts lost the opening T20I on Friday. It all started whe...

$400 million ADB loan to help Philippines purchase Covid-19 vaccines

The Philippines has become the first recipient of financing support under the Asian Development Banks ADBs Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility APVAX with approval of a 400 million dollar loan that will help the country purchase safe and ef...

Over six COVID-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India.He also said that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people so far, while 23 crore tests have b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021