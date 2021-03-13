Left Menu

Drainage system, built using Indian aid, inaugurated in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-03-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 15:37 IST
A culvert and drainage system, which was built using grant assistance from India, was inaugurated in Nepal's Sarlahi district on Saturday.

Consulate General of India, Birgunj, Nitesh Kumar and Chief Administrative Officer of Malangawa Municipality Homnath Subedi jointly inaugurated the culvert and drainage system built in Ward No. 3 and 4 of Malangawa Municipality.

India has provided Rs 42.78 million for the project, according to a press statement by the Indian Embassy, Kathmandu.

Around 500 households in Malangawa Municipality are expected to benefit from the project.

