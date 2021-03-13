Left Menu

Mumbai: 63-year-old suffers heart attack while waiting in queue to register for COVID-19 vaccine, dies

A 63-year-old man who had gone to register for Covid-19 vaccination at a civic center in Mumbai's Nalasopara West area collapsed after suffering a heart attack and subsequently died.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-03-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 15:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 63-year-old man who had gone to register for Covid-19 vaccination at a civic center in Mumbai's Nalasopara West area collapsed after suffering a heart attack and subsequently died. According to Dr Surekha Walke, Medical Health Officer, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, the man on Friday fell on the ground while waiting to register for the vaccine, and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

"A 63-year-old man, Harish Bhai Panchal, was standing in a queue outside a center in Nalasopara West for registration around 9:30 am on Friday. He suddenly started feeling uneasy and fell on the floor. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead," she said. The country started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. (ANI)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

