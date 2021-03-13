C'garh: Suspected Naxal held after encounter in Dantewada

Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 13-03-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 16:42 IST
A suspected Naxal was arrested following an encounter between security forces and ultras in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Saturday, a police official said.

The skirmish took place at around 8 am in Katekalyan police station area when Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were out on an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

''When a patrolling team was advancing through a forest near Jiyakorta village, located 400 kilometres from capital Raipur, a gunfight broke out with a Naxal group. After the encounter, the ultras fled the spot. One suspected Maoist was apprehended from the area,'' Pallava said, adding that the operation was still underway.

