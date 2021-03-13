PM Modi, Lankan Prez discuss topical developments, cooperation in multilateral forums

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had a telephonic conversation on Saturday during which they reviewed topical developments as well as ongoing cooperation between both the countries in bilateral and multilateral forums.

The two leaders agreed to maintain regular contact between relevant officials, including in the context of the continuing COVID-19 challenges, a Prime Minister's Office statement (PMO) said.

The leaders reviewed topical developments and the ongoing cooperation between both the countries in bilateral and multilateral forums, it said. During the call, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka to India's Neighbourhood First policy, the PMO said.

