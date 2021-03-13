Left Menu

Delhi HC directs accused to do community service at gurdwara, quashes FIR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 17:32 IST
Delhi HC directs accused to do community service at gurdwara, quashes FIR

The Delhi High Court has directed a 21-year-old man to do community service at Bangla Sahib gurdwara here for a month while quashing a criminal case against him.

While imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh, the court said the man must learn to control his anger and not take law in his hands.

Justice Subramonium Prasad quashed the FIR lodged against the man for the offence of attempt to murder, noting that he was a 21-year-old youth with his entire life ahead of him and the fact that the parties have entered into a settlement.

The court directed him to do one month community service at Bangla Sahib gurdwara from March 16 to April 16, 2021 and added that after completion of one month, he should submit a certificate from the gurdwara to show compliance with the order.

''The youngster must learn to control his anger and keep in mind that he cannot take law in his hands,'' the judge said.

The court said a perusal of the charge sheet would show that during interrogation the accused has stated that when he was arguing with his mother, the complainant slapped him, he felt insulted and therefore, in anger, he took a knife from a vegetable vendor and stabbed the complainant.

The incident had taken place in March 2020 and an FIR was lodged against the man.

The court noted that the man has already spent about a month in custody and he has expressed regret in the court. Also, the complainant who was present in the court stated that the life of the youngster would get spoiled if proceedings continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK criticises China for violating Sino-British Declaration

Britains foreign secretary on Saturday criticised China for continuing to violate the Sino-British Joint Declaration as Beijing further tightens control over Hong Kong. Dominic Raab said Beijings decision to impose radical changes to restri...

AstraZeneca's lower EU vaccine supply target hinges on factory approval - document

AstraZenecas new aim of supplying 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union by the end March hinges on the blocs drug regulator approving supplies from a factory in the Netherlands, an internal document showed.The Anglo...

Punjab AAP chief holds public meetings to galvanise support for ‘Kisan Mahasammelan’

Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann on Saturday held three public meetings in Mansa district to garner support for the partys Kisan Mahasammelan on March 21 aimed at strengthening the ongoing farmers agitation against the Centres new agri laws.M...

2 former DMK ministers, 6 new faces in list released by party

Two former DMK ministers and six new faces, including two lawyers, have been named in the list of nominees for 12 of the 13 constituencies announced by the party on Saturday for the April 6 assembly elections.The party, while announcing the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021