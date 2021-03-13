Fadnavis, Sahasrabuddhe appointed as heads of think-tank

Senior BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe have been appointed chairman and vice-chairman respectively of the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini on Saturday.

The think-tank-cum-academy for socio-political activists aims to groom ''purpose-driven leadership''.

