Fadnavis, Sahasrabuddhe appointed as heads of think-tank

Fadnavis, Sahasrabuddhe appointed as heads of think-tankPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 17:37 IST
Senior BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe have been appointed chairman and vice-chairman respectively of the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini on Saturday.
The think-tank-cum-academy for socio-political activists aims to groom ''purpose-driven leadership''.
