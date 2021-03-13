Man held for cheating people by impersonating as local MLA
Delhi police on Saturday arrested a person for cheating people by impersonating a local MLA/MP in the national capital.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 17:43 IST
Delhi police on Saturday arrested a person for cheating people by impersonating a local MLA/MP in the national capital.
The accused has been identified as Bhalinder Pal Singh, a resident of Dehradun, who later shifted to Mumbai. He is now running a shoe shop in Andheri, informed the Delhi Police.
Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)