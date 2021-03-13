Left Menu

All Anganwadi centres shut in Punjab amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Punjab Social Security Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary on Saturday instructed to close all Anganwari centres in the state due to resurgence of COVID-19.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 13-03-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 18:09 IST
Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Social Security Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary on Saturday instructed to close all Anganwari centres in the state due to resurgence of COVID-19. She termed the decision as a safety measure for children and said that ration and other materials for children and other beneficiaries will continue to be distributed door to door through Anganwari workers and helpers so that nutritional support to the beneficiaries is not affected.

She also instructed the Anganwari workers to follow all health protocols such as wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining social distancing. The state cabinet minister said that efforts are on war footing to save little ones from the jaws of this deadly virus. She also appealed to workers and helpers to aware people of the precautionary measures. She also made it clear that Anganwari workers and helpers would be present in Anganwari centres and conduct home visits for door-to-door distribution of supplementary nutrition programs and other activities.

Chaudhary also said that the workers and helpers will call in beneficiaries in a staggered manner and ensure that the growth monitoring record is prepared within the timeline given by the department. Punjab has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent times. It reported 1408 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry update on Saturday morning. (ANI)

