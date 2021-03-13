Left Menu

Ethiopia rejects U.S. allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray

"(The accusation) is a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government," the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Saturday. "Nothing during or after the end of the main law enforcement operation in Tigray can be identified or defined by any standards as a targeted, intentional ethnic cleansing against anyone in the region," it said.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 13-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 18:13 IST
Ethiopia rejects U.S. allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ethiopia on Saturday rejected U.S. allegations there has been ethnic cleansing in Tigray, pushing back against the latest criticism of its military operation in its northern region by the new administration in Washington.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he wanted to see Eritrean forces and those from the Amhara region replaced in Tigray by security forces that will respect human rights and not "commit acts of ethnic cleansing". "(The accusation) is a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government," the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

"Nothing during or after the end of the main law enforcement operation in Tigray can be identified or defined by any standards as a targeted, intentional ethnic cleansing against anyone in the region," it said. "The Ethiopian government vehemently opposes such accusations." Ethiopia's federal army ousted the former regional ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), from the capital Mekelle in November, after what it said was a surprise assault on its forces in the region bordering Eritrea.

The government has said that most fighting has ceased but has acknowledged there are still isolated incidents of shooting. Ethiopia and Eritrea have denied the involvement of Eritrean troops in the fighting alongside Ethiopian forces, although dozens of witnesses, diplomats, and an Ethiopian general have reported their presence.

Thousands of people have died following the fighting, hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes and there are shortages of food, water, and medicine in Tigray, a region of more than 5 million people. Ethiopia's foreign ministry said it was ready to work with international human rights experts to conduct investigations on allegations of abuses.

"The Ethiopian government has demonstrated its readiness to engage positively and constructively with all the relevant regional and international stakeholders in responding to the serious allegations of human rights abuses and crimes," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh Yadav, 20 SP workers booked over alleged assault on journalists in Moradabad

A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and 20 party workers in connection with alleged assault on some journalists in Uttar Pradeshs Moradabad, police said on Saturday.An FIR was registered at Pakhwara polic...

ONE Championship: Indian MMA star Ritu Phogat to face China's Meng Bo

Indian Mixed Martial Arts MMA fighter Ritu Phogat will unleash her wrestling prowess against second-ranked atomweight Meng Bo of China in ONE Empower, an all-womens fight card. The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE ...

UK criticises China for violating Sino-British Declaration

Britains foreign secretary on Saturday criticised China for continuing to violate the Sino-British Joint Declaration as Beijing further tightens control over Hong Kong. Dominic Raab said Beijings decision to impose radical changes to restri...

AstraZeneca's lower EU vaccine supply target hinges on factory approval - document

AstraZenecas new aim of supplying 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union by the end March hinges on the blocs drug regulator approving supplies from a factory in the Netherlands, an internal document showed.The Anglo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021