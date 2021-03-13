Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Russia detains around 150 people, including leading opposition figures, at Moscow meeting

Russian police detained around 150 people at a meeting of independent and opposition politicians in Moscow on Saturday, accusing them of links to an "undesirable organisation", a monitoring group and a TV station said. The detentions come amid a crackdown on anti-Kremlin sentiment, following the arrest and imprisonment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny who returned to Russia in January after recovering from a nerve agent poisoning in Siberia. Six killed in protests in Myanmar as U.S., allies vow to restore democracy

At least six protesters were killed by security forces in Myanmar, witnesses and media reported, as activists marked the death anniversary on Saturday of a student whose killing in 1988 sparked an uprising against the military government. Three people were killed and several injured when police opened fire on a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, two witnesses told Reuters. Another person was killed in the central town of Pyay and two died in police firing in the commercial capital Yangon overnight, domestic media reported. Kazakh military plane crash in Almaty kills four

An An-26 military aircraft flying from the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, crashed while landing in Almaty on Saturday, killing four of six people on board, the Central Asian nation's emergencies ministry said. Russia's Interfax news agency said citing a source that the plane belonged to Kazakhstan's border guard service, part of the National Security Committee. German experts warn against lockdown easing as cases jump

German health experts warned on Saturday against any further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures as the number of cases jumped again due to the spread of the more infectious variant first detected in Britain. "We can only have more relaxation if there are stable or falling case numbers," Karl Lauterbach, health expert for the Social Democrats, told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper, adding this was unlikely anytime soon. Ethiopia rejects U.S. allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray

Ethiopia on Saturday rejected U.S. allegations there has been ethnic cleansing in Tigray, pushing back against the latest criticism of its military operation in its northern region by the new administration in Washington. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he wanted to see Eritrean forces and those from the Amhara region replaced in Tigray by security forces that will respect human rights and not "commit acts of ethnic cleansing". G7 expresses 'grave concerns' over electoral changes in Hong Kong

Foreign ministers in the G7 group of nations including the United States and Britain have expressed grave concerns at what they said was China's decision to fundamentally erode democratic elements of the electoral system in Hong Kong. The G7 released a statement that was tweeted by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, saying the recent decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system indicated that authorities in China were determined to eliminate dissenting voices and opinions in Hong Kong. London policeman in court after woman's murder provokes outrage

A London police officer appeared in court on Saturday for the first time after being charged with murder in a case that has caused widespread concern in Britain about women's safety. Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with the kidnap and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who disappeared on the night of March 3 while walking home in south London after visiting a friend. Number of missing Nigerian students raised to 39 after armed raid: Kaduna state

Nine more students than originally thought are missing after gunmen stormed a forestry college in northwest Nigeria earlier this week, a government official in Nigeria's Kaduna state said on Saturday. The revision brings the total number of missing students to 39 following Thursday's nighttime raid on the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, the fourth mass school abduction in northern Nigeria since December. Irish foreign minister says UK guilty of 'perverse nationalism' over U.S. trade

Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Saturday that Britain was demonstrating "perverse nationalism" by seeking to reach a trade deal with the United States before the European Union and questioned whether it was a trustworthy partner. "This idea that Britain can get there first is narrow minded thinking, frankly. It's a perverse nationalism when actually Britain and the EU should work together as partners," he said in an interview with The Times newspaper. Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says

Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, a government minister said on Saturday, the latest actions affecting the country's minority Muslim population. Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera told a news conference he had signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on "national security" grounds.

