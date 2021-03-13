Left Menu

DNH: Man kills 4-year-old girl during rape bid;victim's father commits suicide

PTI | Silvassa | Updated: 13-03-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 18:33 IST
DNH: Man kills 4-year-old girl during rape bid;victim's father commits suicide

A 30-year-old man slit the throat of a four-year-old girl when she resisted his bid to rape her at his flat in a village in Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), stuffed her body in a sack and threw it into a narrow shaft attached to the toilet of his flat, police said on Saturday, adding the accused was arrested.

Unable to bear the trauma, the victim's father killed himself by consuming a disinfectant, a day after the incident on Saturday, he said.

''The incident occurred on Friday afternoon after the accused Santosh Rajat lured the victim who was playing outside her home in Naroli village,'' DNH superintendent of police Hareshwar Swami said.

He said Rajat took the girl to his apartment and tried to rape her, but when she started crying, he slit her throat with a sharp weapon, stuffed her body in a sack and threw it in the narrow shaft attached to the toilet of the flat by breaking the window.

After family members of the victim lodged a missing person's complaint with Naroli police station, the police launched a search and scanned around 40 flats in the residential building where the girl lived, he said.

''During the search operation, the police found blood stains in the bathroom of Rajat's apartment. A sack with the body was found in the shaft attached to the toilet,'' Swami said.

During interrogation, Rajat ''confessed'' to luring the girl to his flat and trying to sexually assault her, the SP said.

Unable to bear the loss, the girl's father consumed a disinfectant after seeing his daughter's body, the SP said, adding that he was rushed to a hospital where he died on Saturday morning.

The accused, who hails from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, was living in Dadra and Nagar Haveli for the last four years, working in different factories, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 364 (abduction), 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and 302 (murder) of the IPC apart from provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK criticises China for violating Sino-British Declaration

Britains foreign secretary on Saturday criticised China for continuing to violate the Sino-British Joint Declaration as Beijing further tightens control over Hong Kong. Dominic Raab said Beijings decision to impose radical changes to restri...

PM Modi, Lankan Prez discuss topical developments, cooperation in multilateral forums

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had a telephonic conversation on Saturday during which they reviewed topical developments as well as ongoing cooperation between both the countries in bilateral and mu...

Working in night shifts may increase cancer risk, reveals study

A novel study led by a team of researchers from the Washington State University has shed light on the clues as to why night shift workers may be at increased risk of developing certain types of cancer compared to those who work regular dayt...

Akhilesh Yadav, 20 SP workers booked over alleged assault on journalists in Moradabad

A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and 20 party workers in connection with alleged assault on some journalists in Uttar Pradeshs Moradabad, police said on Saturday.An FIR was registered at Pakhwara polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021