Minor thrashed, made to lick shoes in MP, video goes viral

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 13-03-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 18:45 IST
Jabalpur, Mar 13 (PTI)A video showing a 17-year-old boy being thrashed, made to smoke a cigarette and lick shoes over a monetary dispute in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media, leading to the arrest of one of the four offenders, police said on Saturday.

The four, including arrested accused Deepak Passi (20), have been charged with kidnapping and assault, Inspector Sahadev Sahu of Gora Bazar police station said.

''The incident happened due to a dispute over Rs 2,000.

When the victim did not return home on Thursday night, a missing person complaint was filed by his parents. Later the video of the boy being thrashed surfaced,'' he said.

The police's probe has found that the four accused took the victim to a ground in Nayagaon area, where one of them slapped him multiple times, while another tried to make him smoke a cigarette, and all of them forced him to clean and lick their shoes.

Passi was arrested two days ago, the official added.

