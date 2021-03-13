Left Menu

Two men commit suicide in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-03-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 18:51 IST
An elderly man jumped to death from his apartment in Noida while a man in his twenties was found dead hanging from a fan in his Greater Noida house in separate incidents on Saturday, police said. The 70-year-old man, who hailed from Chandigarh, had moved to a high-rise society in Noida Sector 75 last year, police said. ''According to his family, he was staying here with his wife and was tense for the past some time. Around 1 pm today, he jumped off his seventh floor flat and was rushed to a hospital but declared dead,'' a police spokesperson said. In the other incident in Greater Noida, the body of a 28-year-old man was found inside his residence in Dadri area, the official said. ''His family members told police that he was a habitual alcoholic,'' the spokesperson said. Both bodies have been sent for autopsy and further legal proceedings are being carried out, police added.

