Left Menu

Naxalites kill accountant of contractor in Jharkhand

PTI | Latehar | Updated: 13-03-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 19:07 IST
Naxalites kill accountant of contractor in Jharkhand

Naxalites shot dead an accountant of a contractor engaged in the construction of a bridge in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Saturday.

Vishnudev Singh (32), a munshi(accountant) of the contractor was shot dead by Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad (JJMP) militants on Friday night near Baraini village of the district, they said.

Manika MLA Ramchandra Singh condemned the killing of Vishnudev Singh by Naxalites and said he will ask the police to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

Latehar police station inspector Amit Kumar Gupta said that the militants killed Vishnudev Singh due to dispute over levy. He claimed that the culprits would be caught by the police soon.

Palamu DIG RK Lakra and Assistant Superintendent of Police Vipul Pandey visited the spot after receiving information about the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People centric health system need of the hour:WHO chief scientist

Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation WHO Soumya Swaminathan on Saturday said the need of the hour was a people-centric health system and countries investing more in research in the health sector.Delivering the keynote address at...

MP CM meets Tomar; seeks more urea, procurement under PSS

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday called on Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and sought higher allocation of urea fertiliser for forthcoming kharif season and procurement of rabi crops like musta...

Bihar has 1,19,000 doctors for 12 crore population: Health Minister

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey told the Assembly that the state almost fulfils the World Health Organisation WHO recommended doctor-population ratio as it has 1,19,000 doctors for a population of 12 crores.Pandey said that the state ha...

Karnataka sex scandal:Case of extortion and conspiracy registered against unknown people on Jarkiholi's complaint

The Bengaluru police on Saturday registered a case of conspiracy and blackmailing against unknown persons based on a complaint by BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi who resigned as minister following allegations of sexual harassment against him.Inste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021