Naxalites kill accountant of contractor in Jharkhand

Naxalites kill accountant of contractor in JharkhandPTI | Latehar | Updated: 13-03-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 19:07 IST
Naxalites shot dead an accountant of a contractor engaged in the construction of a bridge in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Saturday.
Vishnudev Singh (32), a munshi(accountant) of the contractor was shot dead by Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad (JJMP) militants on Friday night near Baraini village of the district, they said.
Manika MLA Ramchandra Singh condemned the killing of Vishnudev Singh by Naxalites and said he will ask the police to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.
Latehar police station inspector Amit Kumar Gupta said that the militants killed Vishnudev Singh due to dispute over levy. He claimed that the culprits would be caught by the police soon.
Palamu DIG RK Lakra and Assistant Superintendent of Police Vipul Pandey visited the spot after receiving information about the incident.
